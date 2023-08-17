"I can smell the juice from here" - Conor McGregor posing topless claiming to be "fight ready" receives mixed reactions from fans

Fans are tired of waiting for Conor McGregor's long-awaited octagon return. The UFC first announced back in February that the Irishman would face off against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. However, an official date for their expected bout was never announced.

Now, several months later in August, there is still no official date. Instead, Conor McGregor has been embroiled in a tug of war with USADA to facilitate his return. This, however, hasn't stopped 'The Notorious' from teasing his fans. And today, he took to Instagram with a topless mirror selfie, claiming to be fight ready.

Given his recent implication that he'll be facing 'Iron' in December, fans are still waiting for an official fight date with bated breath. However, due to how often their hopes have been toyed with, fans aren't quite ready to take McGregor at his word about anything he says.

Thus, fans flocked to the comment section of his Instagram to express their doubt over his claims. One fan flatly hit back against the former UFC double champion's statement, saying:

"Bro shut up, you aint fighting nobody"

Meanwhile, another fan poked fun at Conor McGregor's cold war with USADA, writing:

"I can smell the juice from here"

Another fan expressed their belief that if McGregor fights without re-entering the USADA anti-doping pool, it will chip away at the UFC's credibility:

"As much as I'm a fan you didn't step up and get your drug test so if the fight happens it throws all legitimacy of the UFC out the door"

One commenter scoffed at the shape McGregor appears to be in, and hinted towards the Irishman suffering another leg break:

"Frail and gonna get broken again"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What did Conor McGregor do at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing match?

While he's yet to commit to a full return to the octagon, at least in terms of re-entering the USADA drug-testing pool and announcing an official date for his bout with Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor has still been active. Recently, he appeared at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing match.

Expand Tweet

He was there promoting his Forged Irish Stout, but took the time to outline his future bouts. He named Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz as his upcoming opponents in MMA, before shocking the world by challenging KSI to a bare-knuckle boxing match.