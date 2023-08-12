Tommy Fury has two-word response to Conor McGregor’s brutal roast of KSI at Joshua vs. Helenius event

Tommy Fury is scheduled to fight KSI in a boxing match in Manchester in October. Fury was seemingly impressed when UFC superstar Conor McGregor brutally trolled KSI while attending the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius boxing match at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

The roasting was completely unprovoked as the reporter only asked 'Notorious' about a potential return to the boxing ring at some point. The Dubliner replied:

"Yeah, that man KSI over there, he couldn't box it. He couldn't box eggs if he walked into a f**king egg boxing factory"

Seconding McGregor's thoughts, Fury wrote on Twitter:

"Enough said 🥚"

Helenius stepped in seven days' notice against Joshua after the latter's scheduled opponent Dillian Whyte failed a drug test. Joshua was calm and collected to the point of being booed before brutally knocking out the Finn in the seventh round. 'AJ' leaped outside the octagon and hugged Conor McGregor to celebrate his victory.

'Notorious' lauded Joshua's calculated approach while also randomly calling out KSI for a bare-knuckle match. McGregor said:

“Greatness don't rush, he took his time, landed a heavy shot. The fans should be grateful, no fear, put in a great performance, I'm happy to see him get up. Big congrats to the UK...KSI is here... He wants to come in here, and we’ll give him a bare knuckle fight.”

KSI is most probably retiring after fighting Tommy Fury

KSI goes into his boxing match against Tommy Fury with an undefeated 5-0-1 record. Meanwhile, Fury boasts a perfect 9-0 record topped off by a decision win over Jake Paul back in February.

KSI believes beating Tommy Fury is his best shot at proving that he is better than Paul as 'The Problem Child' is unlikely to take him on inside the squared circle. The English YouTuber turned boxer is also 80% certain about hanging up his boxing gloves after his clash against 'TNT'. KSI recently said on The MMA Hour:

“I’d say eighty percent [that I retire after this]. I’ve been trying to fight Jake for how long? And it’s just constant excuses and then it’s crazy, he tries to manipulate the audience to make it look like it’s my fault, that I’m the one that’s afraid to fight Jake, when I’m there like, ‘No. Let’s go. Let’s do it, finally.’"

Catch KSI's comments below: