"I can’t hear you way down there at that level of intellect" - Michael Chandler sounds off at "hater" on Twitter asking inappropriate questions

Michael Chandler sounded off on fans on Twitter for asking inappropriate questions.

A fan once asked the former multi-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion an indecent question on his Twitter page. Chandler didn't like the enquiry and replied that it was the kind of question that a child would ask. 'Iron' also added that the fan could do better.

Recently a Twitter user (@UnderratedZ7) shared a screenshot of that exchange and wrote that he has been a "hater" of Michael Chandler ever since.

Been a Chandler hater since this moment

Another fan with the user name @badvibe20327273 repied to the thread saying that he isn't a fan of 'Iron' anymore:

"@MikeChandlerMMA was cheering for you till I saw this…… Can’t believe Tony got slept by this guy smh."

badvibes @badvibe20327273



"@MikeChandlerMMA was cheering for you till I saw this……Can't believe Tony got slept by this guy smh."

Chandler replied to both of them as he asked them to unfollow his account on Twitter. The 36-year-old also questioned their level of intellect:

"Cool…unfollow…I can’t hear you way down there at that level of intellect anyway…"

Directing inappropriate comments at celebrities has become a staple of social media culture. Famous fighters like Chandler are often subject to these insults. Hence, it is understandable why it doesn't bother the UFC lightweight much to lose a fan or two who are not respectful with their conduct.

Michael Chandler looks set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 281

Michael Chandler is expected to be a part of the UFC 281 card at Madison Square Garden. 'Iron' is likely to take on Dustin Poirier in what could turn out to be an all-time classic.

The duo had a heated altercation during UFC 276, where both men were present to watch the fights play out. Given that they are two of the best fighters in the 155lbs division of the UFC, it was a no-brainer to match them up against each other.

The fight looks set to happen and as an added layer of excitement, it might be scheduled for five rounds. If a latest cryptic tweet by 'The Diamond' is anything to go by, fans might be in for a scheduled 25 minutes of violence.

