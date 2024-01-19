“I can’t just be reckless” – Superlek says he cannot be too adventurous against ‘experienced’ Takeru

Stepping in on late notice for a huge main event to kick off his 2024 campaign is just another day in the life of Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Following his incredible win over Rodtang Jitmuangnon last year, he will compete in back-to-back super fights by taking on Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

His flyweight kickboxing world championship will be on the line against the Japanese star, and despite stepping in as a replacement for ‘The Iron Man,’ he isn’t taking anything for granted.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is well aware of the dangers that his next challenger can present to him on his ONE Championship debut at the Ariake Arena in Japan.

Superlek told ONE Championship that as is often the case with elite-level contests, one wrong decision could lead to a finish. He said:

“I can’t be careless because he’s great with lots of experience. I can’t just be reckless, especially fighting a fighter at this level. Reckless isn’t even in the dictionary."

There is no doubt that Superlek will put on a show for the fans in Japan

Superlek finds himself in a position that other fighters, even world champions, might not have willingly stepped into.

Facing Takeru in front of his home fans with the world championship on the line is a big task, especially when you’re a replacement opponent.

That being said, when ONE Championship needs someone to step up to the plate and deliver, there’s one man that springs to mind.

‘The Kicking Machine’ isn’t showing up in Japan just to give the fans a good fight. He plans on spoiling the party and leaving the Ariake Arena with flyweight gold still draped over his shoulder.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.