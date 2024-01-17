“I absolutely want to KO Superlek” – Takeru plans to flatten Superlek on his way to ONE flyweight kickboxing world title

Takeru Segawa isn’t stepping foot inside the circle for the first time just to put on a show for the fans – he simply wants to make a statement.

The Japanese kickboxing star has been considered to be one of the best strikers in the world for some time and, as a result, fans dreamed of seeing him go head-to-head with some of the best that ONE Championship has to offer.

That time is now finally approaching with ONE 165 on January 28, where he will take on Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This five-round main event is sure to produce an instant classic from both competitors and the debutant believes he will find a finish in this contest.

Takeru told ONE Championship that stopping the champion to close the show is his main goal:

“Since this match has five rounds, it may become a match where one of us falls. I absolutely want to KO Superlek and win the belt.”

Takeru Segawa could leave the Ariake Arena as a ONE world champion in his debut

Fans were devastated to see the fight between Takeru and Rodtang Jitmuangnon fall apart due to an injury to ‘The Iron Man’. Fortunately, Superlek is once again stepping up to the plate to prove that he is deserving of the star status that his former and upcoming foe currently possess.

This matchup also brings the added caveat of Superlek putting his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on the line against a man that has made his name in the sport.

The two elite strikers will go toe-to-toe with only one of them leaving with flyweight gold wrapped around their waist.

ONE 165 will air live on January 28 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.