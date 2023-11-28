“The best Takeru ever” - Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru says he’ll be at his best version at ONE debut

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa believes he will be the absolute best version of himself when he makes his long-awaited ONE Championship debut.

Signing with the promotion in April, fight fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out when the Japanese star would be making his first appearance inside the Circle and, perhaps more importantly, who it would be against.

Recently, the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ suggested that an official announcement will be coming soon.

The former three-division K-1 world champion further hyped up his debut on Instagram, suggesting that he will be at his absolute best when he steps under martial arts’ biggest global spotlight.

“I completed the training camp 🇺🇸🔥 My whole body is excited,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself putting in work at the gym. “Finish it up from here. Hits ONE with the best Takeru ever.”

Takeru teases inevitable clash with Muay Thai icon Rodtang

For years, fans have fantasized about the potential meeting between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. With both fighters now under the same banner, their clash appears to be inevitable.

Whether or not a showdown with ‘The Iron Man’ will be the former’s first appearance for the promotion remains to be seen, but regardless, it’s only a matter of time before the two men tussle inside the Circle.

“He is a Muay Thai fighter, but he also has good punches, strong physicality, and technical skills,” the kickboxing star said of Rodtang’s skills during an interview with ONE Championship.

Rodtang is coming off the biggest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years when he met Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.

‘The Kicking Machine’ came out on top via a unanimous decision, but many fans believe ‘The Iron Man’ did enough damage to see his hand raised.