“Can’t wait to see this” - Fans put their predictions on the line ahead of Takeru Segawa’s massive ONE debut against Rodtang

Fans are split on their predictions for the upcoming super-fight between Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa and the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On January 28, 2024, ONE Championship will host a highly-anticipated event, ONE 165, inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. In the main event, Takeru looks to make a statement in his promotional debut.

It’ll be easier said than done, as Rodtang plans to spoil his homecoming party and emerge victorious in the must-see kickboxing bout.

Rumors of Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa were spread for several months before the matchup became official. Yet, fans still can’t agree on who should be considered the betting favorite between the two superstars.

Earlier this week, ONE asked fans on Instagram for their ONE 165 main event predictions. The comment section was filled with various opinions:

“I think takeru is going to win by a decision.”

“Rodtang win by knockout all day 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭”

“Takeru wins, he's been training the hardest lately.”

“Heart says Rodtang, mind says Takeru”

“I voted @rodtang_jimungnon but that's what I wish. But this is a kickboxing match not muay Thai, so if I'm being honest @k1takeru is the favourite. 🔥 this fight is very exciting 🔥”

“Cmon iron man all day @rodtang_jimungnon 💪🏾”

“Rodtang by whatever he wants”

“KB - Takeru. Rodtang is amazing , but IMO (and you can’t right anyone off) Takeru is the sharper boxer under this rule set.”

“Kickboxing match in Japan! 🇯🇵 Rodtang would have to K.O. Takeru, else any decision win will go to Takeru 🔥🔥🔥”

“It's kickboxing, of course Takeru is winning”

What is Takeru Segawa’s primary advantage against Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa will undoubtedly be a back-and-forth war, as both fighters are world-class strikers. With that said, Takeru does have a slight advantage due to their upcoming fight being under kickboxing rules, which is the Japanese superstar’s specialty.

By no means should Rodtang be underestimated heading into ONE 165. ‘The Iron Man’ holds a 2-0 promotional kickboxing record, including his latest win against Jiduo Yibu on January 13. The question is, can the Thai fan-favorite overcome Takeru’s experience advantage? Only time will tell.