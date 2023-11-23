“I can’t be a motivator” – Chingiz Allazov shuts down idea of becoming a coach post-retirement

The natural lifespan of a fighter is to mentor the next generation of fighters by blessing them with the knowledge that they have accrued through the years, though Chingiz Allazov is none too confident that he can do the same.

Currently holding the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship following an extremely impressive defense against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 in early August, Allazov is one of the most fearsome strikers in his division.

But with 60-plus battles under his belt, becoming a coach is something that he just cannot see happening as he divulged in an interview with 1newsTV Online:

“To be honest, at the moment, I don’t even think about it at all, probably not, since I can’t be a motivator. But I can be a person who can help any team, any fighter, to get into the fight camp mode, to become good, just to have fights.”

Chingiz Allazov's greatest hits

The Gardabini, Georgia-born fighter has been crafting himself a resume filled with great fights.

While Allazov has victories over the likes of Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, his arguable greatest win is that of his defeat of Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title - ending the Thai's 456-day reign.

He has since called that win as the one that completes his belt collection after having reached great heights prior to joining ONE Championship.

With regards to who he wants to fight next, Allazov has his sights set on a legend of the sport in the form of Giorgio Petrosyan.

Watch the full interview with Allazov here: