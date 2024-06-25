“I can’t really compare it” - Superlek on contrast of styles between Takeru Segawa and Kongthoranee

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is having a busy 2024 so far.

The Thai superstar kicked things off this year with a massive victory over Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru in January.

And now, he is back in action this weekend against fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Superlek commented on the difference between fighting the two.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"Comparing him to Takeru, I can’t really compare it because they have different styles and different moves as well."

Whereas Takeru employed a more boxing-heavy style, Superlek expects Kongthoranee to use the full extent of 'the art of eight limbs' when they meet this weekend.

Superlek and Kongthoranee lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Shortly after, Superlek will head to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 6th to face Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE 168.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects Kongthoranee to go for broke in upcoming clash: "It’s going to be a great game"

Flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 expects an absolute barnburner of a fight against fellow Thai Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68 this weekend.

He tells fans not to blink and to take it all in. Superlek told ONE Championship:

"I have always put 100% of my effort into every fight. Fans can expect great performance from me, and I’m sure Kongthoranee too. It’s going to be a great game."