"I can’t see him sticking around” - Leon Edwards eager to send Colby Covington into retirement at UFC 296

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington are set to face off in the main event of UFC 296 next weekend for the welterweight title.

With 'Chaos' being three years older than Edwards, the welterweight king believes that Covington could call time on his career following the pay-per-view.

'Rocky' pointed to the surging contenders that roam the top 15 rankings at 170 pounds as the reason he doesn't see Covington extending his career into 2024.

Edwards noted that 'Chaos' has allegedly turned down fights against the likes of Shavkat Rakhmonov, and the welterweight champion can't see the Californian changing his mind on facing these contenders.

During a recent interview with MMAFightingonSBN, Edwards discussed the potential future of his upcoming opponent. He said:

"Me cementing the last nail on his coffin will just be a joy... I can't see him sticking around and fighting all of these younger guys. He's already turned them all down already, so I can't see him know having that same mentality and grind to go out there and compete against these younger guys."

He continued:

"He's used to beating guys like Robbie Lawler... guys that are going over the hill a bit. They're 37, 38 [years old], they've been in wars... He's used to beating those kind of guys. So now going out there and beating these young, fit, hungry guys, I can't see it."

Watch Leon Edwards' interview below from 9:43:

Leon Edwards is ready for whatever Colby Covington can throw at him at UFC 296

Leon Edwards won the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 after landing a thunderous head kick that knocked 'The Nigerian Nightmare' out cold. The pair faced off in an immediate rematch at UFC 286, which 'Rocky' won via unanimous decision.

Ahead of his clash with Colby Covington, the welterweight champion was interviewed by ESPN MMA, where he discussed the likely game plan that 'Chaos' will use on fight night:

"I can't see how someone that's 36, 35 years old, has fought the same way for the last how many years, is gonna come out and be totally different. I can't see that happening... He's coming out to heavy pressure, swing boxing to shoot on you, grind you out. Burn the clock down and win that way. I think everyone knows what he's coming to do and I'm prepared for it."

Watch the video below from 5:12: