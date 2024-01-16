“I can’t wait” - Danielle Kelly continues her path to teaching with coaching job at Freedom Jiu-Jitsu

ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly has added a Brazilian jiu-jitsu coaching job to her resume.

Kelly made her ONE debut in March 2022. Since then, she’s established herself as one of the biggest superstars in submission grappling by securing a 3-0-1 promotional record, including her latest win against Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission world title.

The American superstar has undoubtedly set herself up for a bright future as a competitor. With that said, Kelly will have to retire one day down the road, so she’s begun preparing for a post-competitive career that involves coaching jiu-jitsu.

Freedom Jiu-jitsu in Pilesgrove Township, New Jersey, recently announced they signed Kelly as part of their coaching staff with the following message on Instagram:

“Welcome @daniellekellybjj to our coaching staff. Professor Danielle is an American submission grappler and 1st degree jiu-jitsu black belt who is currently the ONE Champion at atomweight and 2x Pan Ams champ. She has wins over IBJJF World Champion Jessa Khan, Roxanne Modafferi, Cynthia Calvillo and the former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza. She will be teaching Saturday mornings kids and adult classes 🇺🇸🦅”

Check out Freedom Jiu-jitsu's announcement about Danielle Kelly's coaching below:

What’s next for Danielle Kelly in ONE Championship?

Danielle Kelly furthered her legacy by defeating Jessa Khan in a rematch for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion. As a result, Kelly has separated herself as a superstar on the stacked ONE Championship roster, which she hopes will lead to super-fights.

It’s unclear when and against whom Kelly will defend her throne for the first time. In early 2023, the 28-year-old world champion voiced her interest in competing in submission grappling matches against ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.