“I can’t wait to give back” - Adrian Lee excited to hone the next generation of MMA talents at Prodigy Training Center

Even as he embarks on his own mixed martial arts career, highly touted prospect Adrian Lee is excited about giving back to his community and helping usher in the next generation of combat sports stars.

On Friday, June 7, the 18-year-old sensation will make his professional MMA debut at ONE 167, emanating from the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and airing live on Amazon Prime Video in both the U.S. and Canada.

Adrian Lee, the youngest of the legendary Lee family will join his brother, current two-division MMA world titleholder Christian Lee, in the task of carrying on the legacy left by their sisters — recently retired former atomweight queen Angela Lee and MMA prodigy Victoria Lee who tragically passed away in December 2022.

But carrying the torch for his iconic family won't stop with his ONE debut. Currently, the family gym — formerly United MMA Hawaii — is prepping to reopen as the Prodigy Training Center in honor of Victoria Lee who was known by fight fans around the world as 'The Prodigy.'

"I'm so excited for this gym to open, because I just can't wait to give back to the kids, and it really is nice to teach the next generation," Adrian Lee said in a recent interview with ONE.

Adrian Lee will be tested by Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

As for Lee's promotional debut, the up-and-comer will face a tough test in his first outing as a pro when he meets fellow debutant Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167.

As an amateur, Mammarella went 5-3 before turning pro and scoring a second-round knockout against Aremiti Tinirau at the Hiva Nui Tournament in French Polynesia.

Of course, Lee is not without his fair share of accolades as an amateur fighter. Aside from winning the 2023 state high school wrestling title in his native Hawaii, he is also a four-time National Youth MMA champion and he won his first amateur title in late 2022.

Will fight fans see the beginning of a new legacy in the legendary Lee family at ONE 167, or will Antonio Mammarella play the spoiler on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.