"I can tell you it aint #6 Chito Vera" - Merab Dvalishvili's manager responds to Dana White having harsh words for 'The Machine' and Aljamain Sterling

Merab Dvalishvili's manager has defended the Georgian against Dana White's criticism.

The Georgian had made it very clear that as long as Aljamain Sterling was champion he would not contend for the title. However, even after Sterling got dethroned there has been some controversy regarding the title shot and which one of the two teammates should get it.

UFC president Dana White was furious with the decision and lashed out at the bantamweight during a press conference.

Dvalishvili's manager responded to it by saying:

"I agree, let's find out who the best in the world is. I can tell you it aint #6 Chito Vera. Merab is 100% ready for a title fight in Dec. Aljo is also ready. Neither will be salty if the other gets it. Let's see if this plays out true to sport and finding out who is the best."

Merab Dvalishvili has made his mark in the division and is ranked #2. He has fought and defeated the likes of Petr Yan and Jose Aldo and his record certainly merits a title shot. His manager claims that both Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling are ready for the title shot and there is no animosity between them regarding the same.

Merab Dvalishvili claims he is ready to fight Sean O'Malley in December

Sean O'Malley is the hottest new commodity in the UFC world. He recently became champion after delivering a highlight-reel KO against Aljamain Sterling. With a new champion holding the belt, a lot of fighters have called O'Malley out for his first title defense. In a recent interview with Damon Martin, Merab Dvalishvili revealed that he is ready to fight for the title:

"Yes, one thousand percent man, I will be ready. Even if I have to fight with one hand I'll fight the guy. You know, I'm a warrior, I was injured before Petr Yan's fight, I still fight I still win, I'm a warrior and....If Aljo not coming back soon and they not making rematch right now then I'm the guy to fight Sean."

Merab Dvalishvili already has bad blood with the bantamweight champion after he stole his jacket when he entered the ring to face-off against Aljamain Sterling. However, he has still prioritized Sterling over himself stating he will fight O'Malley only if 'The Funk Master' does not get the rematch.