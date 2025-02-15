“I don't care if anybody asks me any questions” - Jarred Brooks says focus in Joshua Pacio trilogy more on fighting than talking

Jarred Brooks isn't focused on talking ahead of his trilogy bout against Joshua Pacio.

Brooks has been known to use mental warfare during the buildup to his fights in ONE Championship. The interim strawweight MMA world champion plans to take a different approach heading into arguably the most important bout of his career.

On Feb. 20, Brooks will attempt to unify the ONE strawweight MMA world titles when he faces the division's champion, Joshua Pacio, in a trilogy bout.

There have been heated moments throughout the first two fights between Brooks and Pacio. This time out, Brooks is only focused on the action inside the ring, which he explained during an interview with The MMA Superfan:

"I think that people will see out of these (hands), and not my mouth, especially at the press conferences and stuff like that. I don't care if anybody asks me any questions."

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 will be the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar. Next Thursday's event goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

In the main event, Jonathan Haggerty defends his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title for the first time against Wei Rui.

Watch Brooks' entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Joshua Pacio believes his rivalry with Jarred Brooks won't end with a trilogy

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks first fought in December 2022, with the latter winning by unanimous decision.

The March 2024 rematch ended prematurely, as Brooks was disqualified for slamming Pacio on his head at ONE 166: Qatar.

During an interview with ONE, Pacio had this to say about he and Brooks potentially fighting more than three times under the ONE banner:

"I'm still young. He's still young. We have a lot of years in between us. If Brooks indeed is my greatest rival, then I don't think this story will end with a trilogy cause we got plenty left in our tank."

Jarred Brooks was supposed to fight Joshua Pacio in their trilogy bout last year. Unfortunately, Pacio suffered a torn ACL while training, leading to Brooks becoming the ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion with a first-round submission win against Gustavo Balart.

