"I could care less" - Kamaru Usman on possibly facing Khamzat Chimaev next

Kamaru Usman isn't worried about potentially fighting Khamzat Chimaev down the line. Usman is currently scheduled to defend the welterweight title against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 this Saturday. 'Borz', on the other hand, will face Nate Diaz at UFC 279 next month.

UFC president Dana White recently claimed that if Chimaev manages to beat Diaz, he'll likely be next in line for a title shot. At a press conference following Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Week 4, the UFC supremo said:

"It’s fair. I don’t ever do that s*** but it’s fair to say if he [Chimaev] wins that one, that’s the fight to make. [Usman has] already beat everybody twice at the top so that makes sense."

'The Nigerian Nightmare', however, isn't concerned with Chimaev right now and has made it clear that his focus currently lies on his upcoming rematch with Edwards. During a recent interaction with TSN, Usman said:

"I could care less. I don't give a sh*t about it. Right now all I'm worried about is Leon. Leon is the biggest, baddest guy in the division right now and I have to go out there and try to slay that giant so that's all I'm worried about."

Kamaru Usman keen on a move to light heavyweight division next

Kamaru Usman previously expressed interest in moving up to the light heavyweight division to try and become a two-division champion in the UFC. If he manages to beat Edwards this weekend, Usman is likely to fight for the light heavyweight title next.

During the aforementioned interview, he said:

"God willing I get through this then I worry about the next guy. If it's Jiri [Prochazka], it's Jiri. If it's Jan [Blachowicz], it's Jan. Doesn't matter who it is but those are the guys that I'm worried about."

It will be interesting to see what happens to the title picture in the welterweight division if Usman ends up fighting at light heavyweight next. The promotion could also book an interim title fight depending upon the length of Usman's absence in the division.

Having said that, for all of this to happen, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' must first successfully defend his title against Edwards at UFC 278.

