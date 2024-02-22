Michael Chandler recently weighed in on the potential crossover between WWE and UFC after he appeared on Raw this past Monday to call out Conor McGregor.

There has been plenty of speculation on how TKO could bring the two entities together following their massive merger last year. During his appearance on yesterday's episode of The MMA Hour, Chandler shared his thoughts on his experience and mentioned that there could be more crossover between WWE and UFC athletes. He said:

"Obviously, there's a crossover there. Ton of respect for the wrestlers, the brass there [WWE]...There's a lot of synergy there and the sky's the limit when it comes to TKO Group and what we can do in the crossover and yeah, man, it's probably just the very beginning. Of course this was going to happen, kind of the meshing of both brands if you will, but I feel like I was the catalyst that was kind of the first to start it." [5:32 - 6:08]

It will be interesting to see what other ideas TKO has planned as Chandler's appearance made headlines, so the UFC could look to WWE as another outlet to generate interest in other big fights in the future and vice-versa.

Check out the full video below:

What did Michael Chandler say during his promo on WWE Raw?

It was quite a memorable edition of WWE Monday Night Raw as the sports entertainment juggernaut had many notable guests in attendance, including Netflix representatives and UFC fighters.

During the broadcast, Michael Chandler was introduced and was given the microphone. He took full advantage of the opportunity and issued a callout to Conor McGregor, who he has been linked to fighting since they coached 'The Ultimate Fighter' last year. He said:

"You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet...There's a man from Ireland that's been making me wait for way too long. And I still got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor, get your candy a** back in the octagon! We got some unfinished business, boys. God bless! I'll see you at the top!"

Check out Michael Chandler's callout to Conor McGregor on WWE RAW below: