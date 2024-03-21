"I changed my focus" - Devin Haney speaks out about Ryan Garcia's controversies ahead of their scheduled WBC title fight

Devin Haney is in the midst of his training camp for his scheduled WBC title defense against longtime foe Ryan Garcia. The pair have faced off six times, all of which in the amateur ranks, with each pugilist holding three wins each.

Their much-anticipated clash, set for Apr. 20, will be their first professional meeting, but over recent weeks, there have been doubts that the fight will take place.

'KingRy' has garnered much attention for his antics on social media in the build-up to his clash with Haney. Garcia has made claims that he has evidence of satanic and pedophilic rituals taking place between the "world's elite", as well as him being kidnapped by members of the alleged cult.

The talented boxer has also been accused of substance abuse since his behavior became increasingly unusual, and his upcoming opponent recently spoke out about the controversy.

'The Dream' was recently interviewed by FightHype.com, where he said this:

"I'm preparing for whatever Ryan Garcia shows up on April 20th... Earlier I was focusing on if Ryan was gonna show up or not. But I changed my focus to focusing on me and controlling me, and preparing the best way that I know how to. Preparing to be the best Devin Haney that night. If Garcia isn't ready for the fight, then anybody that steps in, I'd be ready for."

Watch Haney's interview below from 1:40:

Devin Haney shares his bulletproof mindset towards Ryan Garcia's potential trolling

There have been suggestions that Ryan Garcia's recent behavior is no more than his way of promoting his upcoming clash with Devin Haney.

'KingRy' has been in the headlines for his erratic online activity of late, but it appears that the WBC champion will not let his opponent's potential trickery affect his mindset on fight night.

Haney has been one of the most promising talents in the sport over recent years, and some would categorize him as having a hall-of-fame-worthy career at just 25 years old.

During his recent interview with FightHype.com, he shared how his mindset has allowed him to remain unaffected by Garcia's potential trolling, saying this:

"Ryan's going to do a whole lot of trolling, a whole lot of b*llsh*t. But we've seen this before, we've seen this with [George] Kambosas the first time, we've seen this with Regis [Prograis] and his guy. It is what it is. I'm a true professional." [5:05-5:28]