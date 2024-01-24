“I had a cheat meal” – Sage Northcutt on the first thing he did upon arriving in Japan

Fight camps are often the most rigorous time for any fighter, but Sage Northcutt still found a way to indulge himself with some traditional Japanese cuisine. The American star recently traveled to Japan for the press conference for his fight against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

An avid lover of Japanese pop culture and cuisine, Northcutt decided to take what Tokyo’s Shibuya district had to offer.

Northcutt revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that one of the first things he did on his first night in Japan was to eat his cheat meal.

The musclebound Sage Northcutt said:

“I think I landed on a Wednesday and when I got in, it was kind of nighttime. I was hungry. So I went and walked around Shibuya, where I was staying, and I found this really, really good ramen restaurant. So I went and had, like, a cheat meal. I ate some ramen. I got super full. I tried a little bit of sushi while I was out there."

He added:

“I got to explore a little bit, a couple different parts, but I'm really looking forward to exploring when I go back out for my fight and post-fight.”

Northcutt, though, may want to relax on his thoughts of post-fight celebrations until he gets his arm raised against Aoki.

The inter-generational matchup between the two lightweight MMA stars goes down this Sunday, January 28, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Sage Northcutt says his match against Shinya Aoki one of the most important of his career

Sage Northcutt may have enjoyed his time around Shibuya, but he knows his responsibility is the one waiting for him at Ariake Arena.

The 27-year-old described his upcoming match against Shinya Aoki as one that could change his career's trajectory.

Northcutt has yet to make his case for a world title challenge, and he believes a win over the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion could give him that argument.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Northcutt said:

“This is a big obstacle to overcome and the biggest fight I've had, yet. So, it's something that I've been looking forward to.”

ONE 165 marks the return of ONE Championship’s numbered events and is available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Northcutt's entire interview below: