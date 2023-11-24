“I do have cheat meals” – ‘Ripped’ Sage Northcutt says he gives in to his food cravings from time to time

American mixed martial arts phenom and multi-time karate world champion ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is the picture of the perfect Adonis physique. Look up muscles in the dictionary, and you’ll see Northcutt’s face right next to it.

There’s no question Northcutt is one of the most supremely conditioned athletes, not just in martial arts but in all sports. Of course, his dream physique is achieved only through hard work and intense discipline – countless hours in the gym, honing his craft, and adhering to a very strict diet.

However, the 27-year-old star says he is far from perfect and does indulge in the occasional ‘cheat meal’.

Speaking to YouTube channel The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Sage Northcutt talked about how important his diet is to his overall physical fitness and how he sometimes breaks it.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“I eat very clean, so the kinds of foods that I eat are always very, very strict all year round. I do have cheat meals where I get to go. I'll go eat all the sushi I can eat, all you can eat, or have some chocolate here and there. But you know, I think my diet is very important with my muscles and my speed and my strength that comes into a package.”

One thing’s for certain, if we all had Northcutt’s discipline, we could achieve anything we set out to do.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt eyes Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki for next fight

On the heels of a spectacular submission victory over Pakistani fighter ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado last May, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is targeting a long-awaited showdown with former multi-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion, Japanese MMA legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki.

Northcutt and Aoki have been on a collision course for quite some time now, but the fight has fallen through for various reasons.

That being said, now is the perfect time to make this fight, with Aoki looking to get back into the winner’s column by taking out a big name and Northcutt looking to break into the lightweight top five by dispatching the division’s former king.