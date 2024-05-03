“I had no choice” - Chinese star Wei Rui says kickboxing became his way out of his early financial struggles

Financial hardship is often the reason why some individuals turn to professional fighting as a career, and Wei Rui is no exception.

Wei was already one of the best Sanda prospects in his home province of Henan, but he soon realized he wasn't getting anywhere with his finances.

Instead of staying in his first sport, Wei decided to enter the more lucrative world of professional kickboxing.

Wei revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he chose to jump to kickboxing since it provided him with a stable income while improving his financial status.

"To be honest, there is no fighter who inspired me to start kickboxing. As I said before, I chose kickboxing because I had no choice. Kickboxing can bring me a lot, like income and social influence," said Wei Rui.

That decision proved crucial for Wei, and he became one of the best kickboxers China has ever produced.

Wei is the first Chinese-born fighter to win a K-1 Kickboxing world title, and he also captured multiple titles at Wu Lin Feng and Glory of Heroes.

'Demon Blade' now has a chance to further his already beaming legacy when he makes his ONE Championship debut.

Wei will face former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and America.

Wei Rui lists three ONE world champions he'd like to face

Wei Rui has yet to make the walk to the ring at ONE Fight Night 22, but he's already looking at three super fights he could potentially figure in.

The 32-year-old has the chance to face off against some of the best strikers on the planet if he passes his test against Akimoto in his debut.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Wei named three fighters he'd like to trade leather with.

"Rodtang, Chingiz Allazov, and Jonathan Haggerty," said Wei.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion while Allazov holds the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

As for Haggerty, the British superstar is in possession of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.