"I come alive in the back half of the fight" - Jake Paul on why he feels Tyron Woodley should knock him out early to win their fight

Jake Paul has made a rather bold claim ahead of his fight against Tyron Woodley. The YouTuber-turned-boxer says his boxing skills get progressively better as the fight goes on.

While speaking to Sky Sports Boxing, Jake Paul stated that he had gotten better with each passing round so far in sparring. Acknowledging that the world is yet to see him past the third round, the 3-0 boxer claimed to be significantly more dangerous in the latter half of a fight. In conversation with Andy Scott, Jake Paul said:

"Let's hope Tyron is very very prepared and is a lot better than I expected because then the fight will go into the later rounds where I am actually a better fighter. Like in sparring, the first couple of rounds I'm usually getting warmed up and I come alive in the back half of the fight. So I haven't even gotten to really like warm up in a fight yet."

Paul continued to say that he hasn't yet been hit in a fight, which he finds amusing.

"I haven't been hit in a fight yet. You know, my first fight with AnAeson Gib there was a headbutt and his head like went straight into my nose in a clinch. Ben Askren hit me in the shoulder, but like I haven't actually been hit, which is hilarious to me" 'The Problem Child' said.

Jake Paul said he hopes Tyron Woodley can connect with some of his shots.

"Hopefully Tyron can hit me. I like to get hit in sparring and like wake up and like [think] 'All right, this is a fight, we're really doing this' so we'll see what's in store."

Jake Paul is yet to have a fight go past two rounds

'The Problem Child' has had three professional outings as a boxer thus far, all of which have ended via knockout, bringing his record to 3-0. However, Jake Paul's biggest criticism has been his choice of opponents.

He first fought fellow YouTuber AnAeson Gib, then former basketball player Nate Robinson, and in his most recent outing, faced former MMA fighter Ben Askren. While Askren became the first combat sports athlete to be defeated by Paul, many denied the YouTuber any notoriety because 'Funky' is a wrestler with weak striking skills.

This ringside view of Jake Paul finishing Ben Askren in the first round is wild 😳pic.twitter.com/0eX4TInvDF — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul finished Gib and Askren in the first round and finished Robinson in the second round. The world is yet to see him enter the later stages of a fight. Tyron Woodley should perhaps help that cause, being Jake Paul's toughest test to date.

While Woodley also hails from a wrestling background, he's a former UFC welterweight champion with dynamite in his hands. It will be interesting to see if Jake Paul can live up to his claims of getting better as the fight progresses.

3 weeks. Sunday August 29th. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3eGLRiVdc7 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 8, 2021

