"I was compromised" - Colby Covington claims Kamaru Usman secured a knockdown in their rematch because 'Chaos' broke his foot in round 2

Colby Covington claims he broke his foot while trying to land a high-low kick on Kamaru Usman during the second round of their rematch at UFC 268. 'Chaos' said he misplaced the kick and hit Usman's knee instead, causing the fracture.

Covington also pointed out that he fought the rest of the fight with a compromised foot, citing it as the reason why Usman was able to secure two knockdowns during the fight. Covington went on to say that he kept thinking about the fractured foot during the fight and it affected the way he fought, forcing him to deviate from his game plan.

Colby Covington revealed that leg kicks were a big part of his game plan and said he failed to execute them because of the injured foot.

"I felt it in the second round. I threw a high-low kick and it kind of landed on the knee and I felt it swell right away and I was like 'ooh, that's tough, now one of my weapons is down.' I wasn't able to use that weapon the rest of the fight. I was literally compromised and not being able to throw that kick that was going to be a big part of my game plan but that went out the window and I started thinking a lot about it and that's kind of why I rushed in and I wasn't methodical in that moment when he got the flash knockdown. I was thinking about my foot, I was deviating from my gameplan," Covington told MMA News.

Colby Covington keen to set up trilogy fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare'

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman have fought each other twice. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' came out on top on both occasions via fifth round TKO and unanimous decision at UFC 245 and UFC 268 respectively. Despite coming up short on two occasions, Covington feels he will emerge victorious in a third attempt.

Speaking on the Submission Radio podcast, Covington said he wants to have a trilogy fight with Usman unless the reigning champ decides to retire from the sport.

"I think there needs to be another fight, there’s needs to be a trilogy if he stays around, if he wants to stick around. After fighting me two times I think he realizes how serious I am and how bad I want that belt. So, I don’t know if he’s willing in that octagon like I am, and I’m gonna get my shot back at him – if he doesn’t retire first. He might retire and just go ride off into the sunset. But if not, I’m looking for that Marty trilogy,” Covington said.

