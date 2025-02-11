"I was confident the fight wouldn't go on" - Prajanchai reveals why he decided to celebrate early against Ellis Badr Barboza

Knowing how much power he put on the last elbow strike that he landed against Ellis Badr Barboza during the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 last Feb. 7, Thai striking sensation Prajanchai PK Saenchai was 100 percent sure that the fight was getting stopped.

After he connected that elbow, Prajanchai opened a massive cut on Barboza's forehead, and he saw how bad it was, which prompted him to celebrate immediately, even before the referee's decision to call off the match in his favor.

The two-sport strawweight world champion shared this during his post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, as he explained:

"Yes, I saw the cut and I was very sure he couldn't continue the fight because it was very deep. So I was confident the fight wouldn't go on."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Prajanchai's full interview here:

This latest victory has allowed the Thai to successfully defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai crown for the first time in his second reign and extend his current win streak to six.

Prajanchai brushes off claims that he's the best Muay Thai fighter today

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative still does not consider himself the best fighter in the art of eight limbs because Prajanchai believes that there are a lot of things that he needs to work on before he can claim it.

According to the 30-year-old Thai superstar, the sport has no limitations, so he will not also limit the possibility of achieving more. He shared this during the same interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I'm still not the best. I think there's a lot that I need to work on to be at the top because I feel in Muay Thai, there are no limitations."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.