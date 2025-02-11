  • home icon
“I am ready to defend both belts” - Two-sport king Prajanchai confident he can keep both his belts for a long time

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 11, 2025 09:34 GMT
Prajanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is coming off a spectacular world title defense last weekend when he absolutely destroyed top contender Ellis Badr Barboza to retain his gold.

Prajanchai delivered a stunning performance, winning via technical knockout in round four after slicing open Barboza's eyelid with a sharp elbow.

The performance not only netted him the impressive win but also a rare US $100,000 bonus from ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference backstage, Prajanchai says he will fight anyone the promotion puts in front of him and will not pick his battles.

The 30-year-old PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:

"I would rather not choose. I am ready to defend both belts."

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai gives props to team after historic win at ONE Fight Night 28: "We did it"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai says that his victory, as impressive as it was, is not his alone. The 30-year-old veteran made sure to thank Chatri, his team and those closest to him for the undying support.

He told the media:

"Thank you to Mr. Chatri for giving me the opportunity to be here in ONE Championship. I want to say a big thank you to my family, my girlfriend, and everyone who always supported me. But most importantly, my team, my boss, PK Saenchai - everyone in this team, the trainer, the coaches, every teammate. If we win, we win together, if we lose, we lose together. And tonight, we did it."

