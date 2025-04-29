“I am more confident” - Kongthoranee says his team’s support put him at his best mental space ahead of Nong-O rematch

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is heading into his rematch with Nong-O Hama with a refined skillset and attitude.

The Thai rising star will face off against the iconic Nong-O in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kongthoranee revealed that he trained under the famed PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym for his training camp ahead of his second match against Nong-O.

Kongthoranee added that the bigger gym provided him with added support not just between the ropes, but also through conditioning and nutrition programs.

Kongthoranee said:

"And also, there are people who kind of take care of you, making sure that you train right, and making sure that you eat right, something like that. So I feel like I am more confident [now] than in the last fight."

Although he switched camps ahead of ONE Fight Night 31, Kongthoranee is still part of the Sor Sommai stable.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender hopes another win over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion brings him closer to a shot at gold.

Kongthoranee first beat Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28 in February this year, but their match has been the subject of endless debate due to its closely contested finish. The 28-year-old scored a tight split decision win over Nong-O, with many fans believing the result could've gone either way.

Nevertheless, Kongthoranee is determined to secure a more decisive victory in his rematch against one of Muay Thai's greatest ever artists.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee recalls the exhilarating feeling of beating Nong-O in February

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai always carried an underdog mindset, especially in his first fight against Nong-O Hama.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai slugger recalled that beating Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28 extended beyond the ropes.

Kongthoranee said Nong-O trained with absolute legends, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and famed coach Trainer Gae:

"Nong-O got help from Superbon, Petchtanong, and trainer Gae. The fact that I was able to defeat him made me feel very proud".

