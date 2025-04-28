“Nong-O got help” - Kongthoranee explains why defeating Nong-O in their first meeting was so satisfying for him

Thai hard-hitter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai narrowly slipped past veteran fighter Nong-O Hama in their first encounter. However, it was a victory that he took a lot of pride in with his opponent getting a lot of support from a star-studded team.
Kongthoranee shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, ahead of his rematch against Nong-O on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, highlighting how the Thai legend had in his team the likes of ONE champions Superbon and Petchtanong Petchfergus.
He said:
"Nong-O got help from Superbon, Petchtanong and trainer Gae. The fact that I was able to defeat him made me feel very proud."
Kongthoranee and Nong-O first met back in February in a flyweight Muay Thai battle, marking the latter's debut at 135 pounds after long competing and dominating in the bantamweight lane.
The contest was highly competitive, with the Team Sor Sommai standout doing just enough in the third and final round to win by split decision.
They are now set to run it back at ONE Fight Night 31, which is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Kongthoranee trains at PK Saenchai for Nong-O rematch
Aware that Nong-O Hama will continue to be backed by his star-studded team, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai made sure he also got added help. He trained at PK Saenchai Muaythaigym as part of his preparation for ONE Fight Night 31.
It was a move he said that helped him a lot, training alongside other top fighters and learning from the noted coaches of the team. He spoke about it in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:
"Training at PK is great because there are so many people there. So you have got a lot of people. You get to train with different people, because there are so many people at the gym."
At PK Saenchai, Kongthoranee had the chance to train with and learn from ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king Prajanchai and the gym's owner Sia Kaek, among others.