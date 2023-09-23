"I control myself" - When burger-loving Khabib Nurmagomedov laid down his weight goal for the next 10 years

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts three years ago in 2020 after winning his 29th straight fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The unbeaten fighter was famed for his discipline and training and intends to extend the same self-restraint into his retirement.

In an interview with Wahed, his sponsors, on their The Muslim Money Experts podcast, Nurmagomedov delved into his culinary preferences and what he likes to eat. He stated that he prefers gourmet burgers and salads but does not want to exceed a certain weight limit at least for the next 10 years of his life.

“I like chicken. I like salads. Yes, I like burgers too. Like depends, I don’t like [to] eat every burger. I like, like high quality [burgers]. I control myself on 93 kilos. [That’s your target?] I want to be on this, maybe next 10 years. This is my goal [for the] next 10 years.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov's self-imposed limit of 93 kilograms is far beyond his former fighting weight. 'The Eagle' ushered in an unprecedented era of dominance in the UFC's lightweight division, where he consistently made weight in each of his fights barring one.

93 kilograms is a steep climb from his fighting weight that ranged between 66 kilograms to 70 kilograms.

Check out his full comments below on YouTube:

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov stating his love for chicken and burgers

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a noted fan of burgers and steak amongst other food items.

The Dagestani, on various occasions in the UFC, mentioned them as his way of celebrating a successful win, of which he had 13 inside the octagon.

Fans reacted to him talking about his love for chicken and burgers, with various references to his arch rival Conor McGregor.

"his obsession with chickens is equal to joe rogan's obsession with bears"

"Rare footage of Khabib admitting he likes Connor"

"I like chicken, yeah i like Connor bcz he tap like chicken"

"Conor wasnt high quality chicken thats why he didnt like him"

They also reacted to his weight post-retirement and the weight goal, deeming him a worthy challenger to the UFC heavyweight title.

"It’s the DC effect. He getting that DC bod rn"

"He’s looking like an absolute unit at 205."

"205 lb. Looks like he's going to eventually comeback & go for the HW title."

Check out fan comments on YouTube in the screenshots below:

Fans comment on Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for chicken and burgers. [via YouTube]