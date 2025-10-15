“I copied his style closely” - Yuki Yoza says he helped Takeru prepare for Superlek by emulating the Thai

Japanese slugger Yuki Yoza has already been studying ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 long before their upcoming showdown in Tokyo was finalized.The former K-1 champion will challenge the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative in a bantamweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.Ahead of the high-stakes clash, the 27-year-old Japanese striker revealed to ONE Championship that he gained invaluable insight into 'The Kicking Machine' by serving as Takeru Segawa's sparring partner when his Team Vasileus stablemate faced off against the Thai at ONE 165 in January last year.&quot;I actually played the role of Superlek in sparring to help Takeru prepare. I copied his style closely, so I know in my head and body what to do. That has been a really valuable experience. I know his weaknesses, and also his strengths. I feel confident [for this upcoming fight],&quot; Yuki Yoza revealed.Yoza's meticulous study of the Thai superstar's style has given him a blueprint to work from, and now he'd be ready to put it to the test against the man himself when they lock horns in an explosive kickboxing duel in November. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWant to be there live? Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here. Check watch.onefc.com for viewing options in your area.Yuki Yoza is grateful for the chance to be amongst the very best strikers in ONE ChampionshipBefore he shares the Circle with Superlek and attempts to gain some form of redemption for Takeru at ONE 173, Yuki Yoza told the promotion that he couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to compete on an international stage.The Japanese warrior, who has gone 2-0 in the promotion against Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong Petchfergus, had this to say on the level of competition and why it truly is a dream come true to call ONE his home.&quot;There are no weak fighters in ONE. Everyone has world-class skills and strong mental toughness. Being able to fight on this stage, against the best in the world, is truly the ultimate as a fighter,&quot; the 27-year-old added.