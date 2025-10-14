"There are no weak fighters in ONE" - Yuki Yoza thankful for opportunity to mix it up with the world's best 

Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza understands the level of competition on the global stage of ONE Championship, and he couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity.The Japanese striking star will challenge 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.Thus far, the Team Vasileus superstar, teammates with ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri and former three-division K-1 champ Takeru Segawa, has gone 2-0 in the promotion.Yoza became the first man to hand Elbrus Osmanov a loss in his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past May. Two months later, he outpointed former ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus.Ahead of his guaranteed barnburner with Superlek, the 27-year-old spoke with ONE Championship about what it means to compete in the promotion.&quot;There are no weak fighters in ONE. Everyone has world-class skills and strong mental toughness. Being able to fight on this stage, against the best in the world, is truly the ultimate as a fighter,&quot; Yuki Yoza said.The opportunity to prove himself against proven competition on home soil in Tokyo represents the culmination of years of preparation and dedication to his craft.Fight fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri by following this link. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster spectacle from their region. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza aims to use Superlek fight to book world title shotSince joining the roster of the world's largest martial arts organization, Yuki Yoza has made his intentions crystal clear: A battle with ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.Though he's had to wait for his opportunity so far, the Japanese star is confident a decisive victory over 'The Kicking Machine' in Tokyo will push him on the brink of a maiden world title shot.&quot;There is only one person that I want to fight, and I want to aim for the championship. And I'm hoping this will make me eligible for the challenge,&quot; he shared during the event's official press conference last month.Haggerty will be in action at ONE 173, too. The Englishman looks to regain two-sport world championship status when he faces defending kingpin Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.