  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "There are no weak fighters in ONE" - Yuki Yoza thankful for opportunity to mix it up with the world's best 

"There are no weak fighters in ONE" - Yuki Yoza thankful for opportunity to mix it up with the world's best 

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 14, 2025 08:35 GMT
Yuki Yoza (pictured) set for his thrid promotional appearance at ONE 173 in November. [Image: ONE Championship]
Yuki Yoza (pictured) set for his thrid promotional appearance at ONE 173 in November. [Image: ONE Championship]

Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza understands the level of competition on the global stage of ONE Championship, and he couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity.

Ad

The Japanese striking star will challenge 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a bantamweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Thus far, the Team Vasileus superstar, teammates with ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri and former three-division K-1 champ Takeru Segawa, has gone 2-0 in the promotion.

Yoza became the first man to hand Elbrus Osmanov a loss in his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past May. Two months later, he outpointed former ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ahead of his guaranteed barnburner with Superlek, the 27-year-old spoke with ONE Championship about what it means to compete in the promotion.

"There are no weak fighters in ONE. Everyone has world-class skills and strong mental toughness. Being able to fight on this stage, against the best in the world, is truly the ultimate as a fighter," Yuki Yoza said.
Ad

The opportunity to prove himself against proven competition on home soil in Tokyo represents the culmination of years of preparation and dedication to his craft.

Fight fans can secure their seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri by following this link. Those tuning in from around the world can head to watch.onefc.com for details on how to watch the blockbuster spectacle from their region.

Ad

Yuki Yoza aims to use Superlek fight to book world title shot

Since joining the roster of the world's largest martial arts organization, Yuki Yoza has made his intentions crystal clear: A battle with ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Though he's had to wait for his opportunity so far, the Japanese star is confident a decisive victory over 'The Kicking Machine' in Tokyo will push him on the brink of a maiden world title shot.

Ad
"There is only one person that I want to fight, and I want to aim for the championship. And I'm hoping this will make me eligible for the challenge," he shared during the event's official press conference last month.

Haggerty will be in action at ONE 173, too. The Englishman looks to regain two-sport world championship status when he faces defending kingpin Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications