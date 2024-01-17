“I couldn’t really walk” - Liam Harrison reveals his knee almost went numb during training camp for John Lineker match

Liam Harrison did not have the best start to the new year after his blockbuster matchup against fellow knockout merchant John Lineker got scrapped off ONE Fight Night 18.

The two bantamweight monsters were scheduled for a Muay Thai contest at ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of 2024, but Harrison had to pull out due to injury.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said he was already training for the fight until disaster struck.

Harrison’s left knee, which got injured in his fight against Nong-O Hama in 2022, started to swell. The unexpected aggravation to the joint was at such a severe level that Harrison wasn’t able to walk, let alone train.

Liam Harrison said:

“So I started getting back into training, things were going all right for the first couple of weeks, and then my knee started to wake. Then it started to wake a bit more, then it started to swell up, and then for every day, two days that we're doing really good hard training, and feeling good, then there were two days where my knee was swollen, and I couldn't really walk and couldn't really get around through a fight camp like that.”

Harrison, though, recently posted on Instagram that his knee has healed up, and he’s back in the gym training.

No official word has been revealed if Lineker’s fight against Harrison is going to proceed at a later date.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison admits it hurts watching Nong-O suffer back-to-back losses

There’s no denying that Nong-O Hama is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Muay Thai artists of all time.

The Thai legend is a four-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion and is the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Nong-O, however, has been feeling the effects of Father Time, and the 37-year-old suffered two straight knockout losses against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

Liam Harrison, who challenged Nong-O for the bantamweight Muay Thai throne at ONE X, said he feels hurt watching the iconic striker fall to such form.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“I hope he doesn't take any fights against any of these youngsters like that anymore because I don't want to see him get knocked out like that. It's not nice to see when you're watching a legend get knocked out and after especially everything that he's done for the sport and the run he’s had as a champion, what he did in the stadiums.”