While he may have found the fight difficult to watch at points, Liam Harrison watched on with admiration for both competitors in one of the final fights of 2023.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, former bantamweight Muay Thai king and striking legend Nong-O Hama faced the surging Nico Carrillo in the rising contender’s biggest test to date.

The Scotsman passed with flying colors as he found the finish in the second round after facing some adversity early on in the contest.

Though Harrison watched on as the striking legend who he respects massively was stopped in back-to-back fights, he couldn’t help but shower Carrillo with praise.

‘The Hitman’ is rooting for the new title challenger in the division having had first-hand experience of the kind of character he is outside of the ring:

“He's an absolute giant of a bantamweight. I knew as soon as Nico got close enough to land on him, Nong-O, that'll be that. I've worked with Nico before down at Bad Company, at my gym, and he's so explosive and so powerful. I like how hard he works, I like how much he believes in himself, and he's just a nice kid. So I'd like to see him do well.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison and Nico Carrillo are at complete opposite ends of their careers

Liam Harrison has the experience at this stage in his career to judge where he is at and when it is time to walk away from the sport that he loves.

With the likes of Nico Carrillo making their way to the top as the new wave of young and hungry contenders, the Brit is under no illusion that his time competing for titles is at an end.

‘The Hitman’ has already announced that he hopes to share the circle with a fellow legend in Seksan before laying his gloves down for good and riding off into the sunset.

In his absence, fighters like Carrillo will pick up where he left off and continue to be torch-bearers for the sport both in the UK and on the world stage.