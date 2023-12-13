WATCH: Lifelong fan Nico Carrillo’s wholesome interaction with Nong-O during fan meet at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Nico Carrillo and Nong-O Hama shared a wholesome moment before their upcoming fight.

On December 22, Carrillo looks to have his breakout moment during a three-round Muay Thai battle at ONE Friday Fights 46. To do so, ‘King of the North’ must get through Nong-O, a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion with a promotional record of 10-1.

Last Friday, Nong-O took a break from training to attend ONE Fight Night 17, where he held a meet and greet with fans. While signing autographs and taking pictures, the Thai superstar suddenly looked up to find Carrillo with a photo to be signed.

Nong-O embraced Carrillo in a friendly manner before signing the photo and posing with his upcoming opponent. Carrillo shared footage of the wholesome moment on Instagram with the following caption:

“Patiently waiting to meet a superstar 🤪😃 @onechampionship”

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

What’s at stake between Nong-O and Nico Carrillo?

Nong-O was considered unbeatable before Jonathan Haggerty secured a first-round knockout against him in April. As a result, some fans began questioning how much the 37-year-old has left in the tank that is his fighting career.

Yet, Nong-O is still confident in his ability to regain ONE gold. With a win against Nico Carrillo, the Thai superstar would be right back in the title picture and may even get another shot against Haggerty, assuming ‘The General’ maintains the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

As for Nico Carrillo, the Scottish warrior holds a promotional record of 2-0. Therefore, Carrillo plans to capitalize on a massive step up in competition by taking out the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

With a win against Nong-O, Carrillo could either earn a world title shot or solidify that his next fight is a number one contender matchup.