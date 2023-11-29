JP Gallacher says he has "a brilliant plan in place" for Nico Carrillo to overcome legend Nong-O

Scotland’s Nico Carrillo faces the biggest test of his career at ONE Friday Fights 46 where he takes on Nong-O Hama.

With his performances on the Friday Fights series, ‘The King of the North’ has earned himself a shot at the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Beating a legend of the division like Nong-O will no doubt put Carrillo into the upper echelon of the division with few men being able to have a win like that on their record.

Despite the odds they are up against, Carrillo’s team are quietly confident that their fighter has what it takes to pull off the upset.

Nico Carrillo’s coach, JP Gallacher, previewed the fight in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I would not [reveal it]. That's classified. We've got a brilliant plan in place I'm not going to look at with training videos, and I'm not going to be posting too much about this camp, but we’ve got a plan for it.”

Nong-O looks to return to winning ways vs Nico Carrillo

It has been a long time since ONE Championship fans last saw Nong-O Hama compete inside the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 9 in April, his dominant win streak as the world champion was brought to a sudden halt by Jonathan Haggerty.

Stopping the bantamweight Muay Thai king in the opening round, the Brit had the fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium stunned.

Now that is back it is up to Nong-O to prove that he hasn’t lost a step in taking out a surging contender that hopes to make it to the top of the division.

With a win over Nico Carrillo, he can look forward to reclaiming his world championship by avenging his loss to Haggerty and getting back on track.