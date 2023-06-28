Superlek sounds off on Jonathan Haggerty’s upset of Nong-O: “It was all about the timing”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not too high on the upset win of Jonathan Haggerty over fellow Thai superstar Nong-O Hama.

The British fighter became the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion by knocking out Nong-O in the first round of their title showdown back in April.

‘The General’ got the early opening he wanted and capitalized on it, punishing Nong-O with ferocious strikes that sent the latter to the mat three times. The last one came at the 2:40 mark of the opening frame from which the former champion could not continue after.

Speaking to the media following his latest victory at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok, Superlek shared his thoughts on what went down at the Haggerty-Nong-O fight, underscoring how it was more of ‘The General’ getting the early break.

Superlek said:

“I think it was all about the timing. Nong-O got punched first, so it was like all about the timing. I was a little bit disappointed about the result, but it’s OK. I still want the belt to be with Thai people.”

Watch the post-fight interview below:

Superlek was also a first-round KO winner at ONE Friday Fights 22, chopping down 6-foot-2 Thai-Algerian opponent Nabil Anane in their flyweight Muay Thai clash.

He was clinical in the victory, tagging the lower part of Nabil’s body to no end first to set up the devastating finish.

The end came when the Thai hero connected on a solid straight right to the midsection of his opponent, who immediately dropped to the mat and was unable to continue afterwards. The fight was officially stopped at the 2:03 mark of the first round.

Following the victory, the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout called out Jonathan Haggerty. He said he wants to continue challenging himself and he wants ‘The General’ next.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

