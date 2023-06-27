Superlek reveals he did no special training for 6-foot-2 opponent Nabil Anane

Even if he was up against a considerably taller opponent in his last outing, Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 said he approached his training just like for any other fight.

‘The Kicking Machine’ tore down 6-foot-2 Nabil Anane with a first-round knockout in their featured flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In fashioning out the impressive victory, 5-foot-7 Superlek stuck to the game plan of punishing the lower half of the body of Nabil Anane with precise and telling strikes in the early goings.

The strategy eventually set up the finish, which saw the Thai hero connecting on a straight right to the midsection of the 19-year-old ONE newcomer, who instantly fell to the mat after the hit.

Nabil Anane tried to beat the count but just could not muster the needed energy, prompting the referee to call a stop to the contest at the 2:03 mark of the opening canto.

During the post-fight interview, Superlek shared that his preparation for Nabil Anane was pretty much the same as in his previous fights, saying:

“Actually, there was no special training or anything. I just did my normal routine.”

Watch the interview below:

The victory, his sixth straight, further solidified Superlek’s standing as the No.1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, which is currently ruled by fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

He also boosted his push of possibly becoming a two-sport ONE world champion, being the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion as well.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

