Superlek says chopping down Nabil Anane’s lower half was part of the game plan

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 was triumphant in his latest outing. It was a direct result, he said, of following the game plan.

‘The Kicking Machine’ chopped down towering opponent Nabil Anane in their featured flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Superlek knocked out 6-foot-2 Nabil at the 2:03 mark of the first round to claim the impressive victory. He said part of their plan was to punish the lower half of his taller opponent, which he was able to do as the hits eventually took a toll on Nabil Anane.

The end came when Superlek connected on a straight right to the already-pounded midsection of Nabil Anane, who came down crashing to the mat. The 19-year-old ONE newcomer tried to beat the count but was unable to do so, forcing the referee to wave off the contest.

'The Kicking Machine' shared to the South China Morning Post following the fight that what went down was all part of their strategy, saying:

“He’s very tall so the kick has to [hit] either the body or the chest, and also the legs. So I just focused on that.”

Check out the interview below:

The win further solidified Superlek’s standing as the No.1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division and his claim for a title shot against reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

He is also on track of possibly becoming a double ONE champion, being the reigning flyweight kickboxing world title holder.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on YouTube.

