“What a phenom” - Scottish star Nico Carrillo has fans hyped up with titanic finish of legendary Nong-O

Fans were impressed by Nico Carrillo’s performance in his latest fight under the ONE Championship banner.

Carrillo made his ONE debut on April 21, winning his first two promotional fights by knockout. On December 22, he fought for the third and final time of the calendar year when he faced former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Nong-O was coming off a world title loss against Jonathan Haggerty, so the Thai legend was extra motivated to get back on track. Unfortunately for the former world champion, Carrillo had other plans and elevated his marketability with a second-round knockout win.

ONE recently shared footage on Instagram of Carrillo’s reaction after knocking out Nong-O. The social media post was captioned with the following message:

“A STAR IS BORN ⭐️ Nico Carrillo KOs the legendary Nong-O in Round 2!⁠ @nicocarrillo_kotn”

Irish striker Sean Clancy and fans utilized the Instagram comment section to praise Carrillo:

“Nico vs Haggerty for sure🔥🔥🔥”

“Heart of a warrior , that leg was almost done , then that elbow . What a phenom. Nico vs the general will be madness. Tic toc”

“Nobody stops Nico @yodchatri make Carrillo Vs Haggerty at o2 or Wembley for the belt what an event that could/would be 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔥🔥”

“The people are watching and believing🫶🏻✨ good luck my fellow King @nicocarrillo_kotn Carrillo I’m believing, I’ll see ya at the Top 💪🏻” - Irish legend Sean Clancy

“@onechampionship there’s your new #1 contender. Make the title fight happen now📝”

“Even Nong O loved Nico after the KO. He’s destined to be a classy respectful champion of the sport. 🙌🙌🙌 ❤️ Showdown with Haggerty!!!”

What’s next for Nico Carrillo?

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty secured a shocking first-round knockout against Nong-O to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Seven months later, Haggerty furthered his legacy by defeating ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Haggerty is now waiting to see what ONE has planned for him. Although nothing is confirmed, fans have called for Nico Carrillo to earn a bantamweight Muay Thai title world shot after taking out Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46.

‘The General’ has also voiced his interest in several super-fights, including an intriguing matchup against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai. Therefore, Carrillo might need another win against a top contender.