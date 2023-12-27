“I envisioned this” – Nico Carrillo says he manifested incredible KO over the iconic Nong-O

There was no doubt in Nico Carrillo’s mind heading into his highly anticipated bout with former multiple-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, that he would eliminate the legend within regulation.

In fact, Carrillo was confident he would end Nong-O once and for all when it was all said and done.

But while it wasn’t a walk in the park by any means, Carrillo made good on his promise last weekend.

Carrillo went to war with Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which took place live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, December 22nd.

‘King of the North’ survived a turbulent first round that saw his lead left leg nearly shattered to pieces from Nong-O’s hellacious leg kicks. However, he came storming back to knock the Thai legend out with his most powerful flurry yet.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his post-fight interview, Nico Carrillo says he visualized his victory over Nong-O all throughout fight week, and it eventually materialized.

‘King of the North’ said:

“Yes, it’s all I’ve seen for the last eight weeks. Especially this week. Every time I put my head on the pillow to go to sleep, my mind would just start racing and I would just think of Nong-O lying on the canvas so yeah, I envisioned this.”

What’s next for Nico Carrillo?

At just 25 years of age, Nico Carrillo has the whole world at his feet and as such, is faced with a plethora of exciting matchups to be made in the near future.

However, one fight is on his mind, and it’s against the man he called out immediately following his victory over Nong-O. Carrillo is looking to take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in an England vs Scotland showdown of epic proportions.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via replay on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.