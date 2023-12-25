In combat sports, the saying goes that to be the best, you have to beat the best and in the case of rising Scottish Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo, he certainly took that to heart in his star-making matchup against the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 last Friday, December 22.

Ranked as the No. 5-best ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter, Carrillo was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders entering the bout as it was the biggest one of his career.

Carrillo took advantage of his reach against Nong-O and peppered him with occasional straights and jabs, but the Thai megastar countered with leg kicks that left the “King of the North” hobbling towards his corner by the end of round one.

However, Carrillo found his second wind in the second round and took to heart his coach’s advice from last month, blasting Nong-O with a big elbow to put him away with 1:32 remaining on the clock.

The Scotsman spoke about his massive victory in the post-fight interview:

“Thank you so much, it’s not over until it’s over. I have no quit in me, so if you want to beat me, you have to knock me out because I have no quit in me at all.”

What’s next for Nico Carrillo?

English Muay Thai star Liam Harrison previously mentioned that whoever came out on top between Carrillo and Nong-O is expected to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

At just 25 years old, Carrillo would have the opportunity of a lifetime if he were to take on Haggerty, but it remains to be seen whether the ONE Championship brass will hand him the opportunity.