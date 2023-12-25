“I’m coming for that belt” – Nico Carrillo issues stern warning to champion Jonathan Haggerty after decimation of Nong-O

Bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Nico Carrillo is looking to cash in on arguably the biggest victory of his career so far and vie for the ONE world title in his division.

The ‘King of the North’ was one of the big winners at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Bangkok, Thailand, as he scored an impressive second-round knockout victory over Thai legend Nong-O Hama in their featured Muay Thai contest.

Nico Carrillo, 25, willed his way by using his reach to pummel Nong-O with telling elbows and punches, which culminated in the 37-year-old former division king going down hard at the 1:28 mark of the second round.

During the post-fight interview inside the ring at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Carrillo made his intentions known and said that he wants a piece of British striker Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

He said:

“Tick-tick, tick-tock, Jonathan Haggerty, I’m coming for that belt.”

Nico Carrillo continues his rampage in ONE Championship with Nong-O win

Nico Carrillo extended his winning ways in ONE Championship with an impressive KO victory, this time against a legendary fighter in Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 last week in Thailand.

It was the third straight win for the ‘King of the North’ since making his promotional debut earlier this year, solidifying his standing among the top contenders in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Carrillo introduced himself to ONE fight fans in April when he stopped Turkish fighter Furkan Karabag by technical knockout (punches) in the third round of his ONE debut.

He then followed it up with another TKO win (three knockdowns) in the second round over Thai Muangthai PK Saenchai in June. The win thrust him inside the top five in the rankings.

Against Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46, Nico Carrillo displayed his incredible heart and impressive skill set.

While the Thai legend pounded him with ruthless kicks to the legs, the Scottish phenom stayed the course and made use of his reach advantage to secure an explosive KO finish.

Prior to joining ONE, Carrillo made a name for himself in the Muay Thai pro circuit in Europe.