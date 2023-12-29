“The fights are nothing” – Nico Carrillo says he is battle-hardened by the grueling training sessions he puts himself through

Top bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo said it is in training where he earns his keep and not so much in the fights themselves. Such a mindset, he said, has served him well throughout his career, including now in ONE Championship.

The ‘King of the North’ has remained unbeaten in three fights since making his ONE debut in April this year. All of his victories were all done by way of impressive finishes.

His most recent conquest was a knockout victory over Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. The win solidified his standing as an emerging force in the bantamweight Muay Thai division, worthy of title shot considerations.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nico Carrillo underscored that his grueling training sessions have prepared him well so much so that every time he fights things just flow seamlessly for him.

The 25-year-old Scottish sensation said:

“The training sessions and the stuff I put myself through back home are nothing compared to that. The fights are nothing compared to what I put myself through every day.”

Check out the interview below:

Against Nong-O at ONE Friday Fight 46, Carrillo willed his way by using his reach advantage to pummel Nong-O with telling elbows and punches, which culminated in the 37-year-old former division king going down hard at the 1:28 mark of the second round.

Nico Carrillo continues to roll in ONE with win over Nong-O

Scottish Muay Thai fighter Nico Carrillo continues his ascent in ONE Championship with his explosive victory over Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 last week in Bangkok.

It was his third straight stoppage victory since descending on the promotion earlier this year. The ‘King of the North’ introduced himself to ONE fight fans in April when he stopped Turkish fighter Furkan Karabag by technical knockout (punches) in the third round of his ONE debut.

He then followed it up with another TKO win (three knockdowns) in the second round over Thai Muangthai PK Saenchai in June. The win thrust him inside the top five in the rankings.

Against Nong-O, Nico Carrillo silenced his doubters, displaying incredible heart along with his solid skill set to survive the ruthless kicks to the leg he absorbed and turn things around on his way to securing the explosive KO finish in the second round.

He is now looking to take his journey to another plane by challenging fellow European fighter Jonathan Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.