“Haggerty will get splattered” - Liam Harrison confident Nico Carrillo will squash Jonathan Haggerty in possible meeting

At ONE Friday Fights 46 last week, Scottish Muay Thai warrior Nico Carrillo shocked the world by knocking out the legendary former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. To make the feat even more impressive, the 'King of the North' flatlined the Muay Thai legend while basically standing on one leg.

After withstanding and surviving Nong-O's debilitating leg kicks, a limping Carrillo gathered the courage to push forward and KO the former world champ with a nifty elbow strike. Thereafter, the Scottish sensation brazenly called out his division's king, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty.

Needless to say, fans and fellow fighters alike are extremely impressed by Carrillo's performance. One fighter in particular - a man who fell victim to Nong-O leg kick over a year ago - was ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison.

'Hitman' commended Carillo with a simple tweet:

"No one is beating Nico at that weight …haggerty will get splattered"

It might very well be the biggest Muay Thai match the West will ever see. With both 'The General' and the 'King of the North' coming from the UK, booking them to headlining ONE's inaugural live event in the country would be a no-brainer.

Nico Carrillo vs. Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46 play-by-play

The first glaring thing we noticed in the bout was the size difference. Nico Carrillo looked massive and was nearly a weight class above Nong-O. With the first round started fast and furious, the smaller Nong-O understood the assignment and proceeded to chop down the legs of the towering Scot.

This massively paid off as the 'King of the North' was visibly limping across the ring. With the Thai legend seeing that the end is near, he immediately elevated the aggression. Carrillo, by some unknown force, however, miraculously survived the round and barely managed to walk back to his corner.

Knowing his leg had been compromised, Nico Carrillo fought like a zombie and relentlessly pushed forward to force the Thai former world champion back into a corner. Nong-O showed his championship grit and tried to fight back despite being hurt. Carillo, however, swarmed him and eventually landed the elbow strike that put the Thai icon on the mat.

Nong-O managed to beat the 10-count but was once again knocked down and out midway into round two.