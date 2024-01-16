Muay Thai and kickboxing have reached unprecedented heights of popularity over the past few years thanks to the efforts of ONE Championship, and one name that has become synonymous with the sport is Liam Harrison.

The fourth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender has won titles all over the world across a career that has spanned 117 bouts, with 90 wins and 44 via either TKO or knockout to his name.

However, he recently revealed in an interview with ADHD Untangled that he did not always have the support that he does now:

“My English teacher, he kicked me out because I was messing around and I went outside and he came out and he went, ‘What do you think you’re gonna do with your life? Do you think you’re gonna be a professional fighter? ‘Cause I’ll tell you now, that’s not gonna happen.’”

'The Hitman' continued:

“I’m 38 now and I still remember that. I were 15 when he told me that and I remember it like it were yesterday. That’s one of the best motivations I’ve ever had in my life. You got people like him putting you down. Any kid ever hears anything like that, don’t anyone ever tell you that you can’t do something. Ever.”

Liam Harrison’s bid against Father Time

At age 38, Harrison knows that his fighting days are soon to be past him. While fans still want to see him fight ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who also comes from the United Kingdom, he is not betting on it.

Instead, having overcome a serious knee injury that has kept him out since a failed title bid against Nong-O Hama, Harrison is preparing for a couple more bouts before he eventually rides into the sunset.

When he does hang up the gloves, Harrison will be concluding a career that any professional fighter would be proud to have.