"I cracked" - Michael Chiesa details how mental pressure derailed his performance at UFC 265 against Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa was all class after his submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 265. Chiesa opened up about his mental state leading up to the fight and accepted putting too much pressure on himself.

Michael Chiesa also claimed to be in the best physical form of his life going into his welterweight showdown against Vicente Luque. While Chiesa was embarrassed by his loss, he promised to be back in the title mix by racking up a few wins. In the immediate aftermath of his UFC 265 loss to Vicente Luque, Michael Chiesa posted on Twitter:

"I want to jump out in front of this now. First and most importantly, congrats to @luquevicente, he's a stone cold killer and a class act. I look forward to seeing what's next for him. It was an honor sharing the octagon with him. To say I'm embarrassed is an understatement. Physically I was in the best shape of my life, mentally I was battling myself everyday. I put too much pressure on myself this fight and I cracked. Historically throughout my career, every time I have faced adversity and came up short, I've turned around and grown tremendously. A couple more wins and I'll be back in the mix. The goal remains the same, my belief is still just as strong and I love every single person that supports me so much that it hurts."

Michael Chiesa submitted to Vicente Luque at UFC 265

Michael Chiesa started off strong against Vicente Luque, opening up a cut below Luque's left eye early in the fight. When Luque dropped Chiesa with a right hand, it seemed more of a slip than a knockdown.

VICENTE LUQUE IS A REAL CONTENDER!



A purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Michael Chiesa looked for an opportunity to take the fight to the ground. Chiesa didn't have to wait long before executing a perfect double land takedown a little over two minutes into the fight. 'Maverick' then switched positions to take Luque's back and sink in a rear-naked choke. However, in a surprising turn of events, Vicente Luque reversed positions and caught Chiesa in a D'Arce choke. 'The Silent Assassin' broke the UFC record for most D'Arce choke wins as Michael Chiesa tapped out at 03:25 of the opening round.

