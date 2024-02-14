"I have cried in my car and in the shower” - Megan Olivi shares stoic advice for MMA wives on Valentine’s Day

Megan Olivi has some important tips this Valentine's Day if you're dating a mixed martial artist.

Speaking to Din Thomas and RJ Clifford with MMA on Sirius XM, Olivi got into the romantic tendrils that encompass loving a fighter on the North American love holiday.

When asked what advice she would give to the romantic partner of an MMA fighter, Olivi said:

"It is not about you. No matter what their camp looked like, no matter what the fight looks like. I have cried in my car and in the shower. I have eaten sandwiches outside the door on the floor of a hotel because I didn't want to eat in front of him. I have had the most nerves that you have ever seen in a human being ever. Those things are not something I would ever put on him."

"He's got enough on his plate. It is not about what stress you're carrying in those moments. It's about giving them every opportunity to succeed in whatever capacity they need... The other thing I would say is, is just learn to be quiet. Weight cuts are tough, there's a lot of mental anguish that comes into preparing for a fight as well. You don't have to fill the space."

Peep the clip of Megan Olivi imparting this advice below:

Expand Tweet

Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez's relationship

Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez stand out as one of the most known MMA power couples. They have been together for many years and constantly show each other great support.

The 37-year-old has taken to Instagram to praise the former UFC flyweight title contender for nearly twenty years of sobriety. This came on the heels of Joseph Benavidez facing challenging instances with alcohol throughout his college years.

The UFC reporter and the UFC pioneer at 125 pounds clearly have a playful rapport outside of the cage, but both are supremely focused as well as all business when fight night comes.

The New Jersey native continues to thrive as an on-screen talent, while Benavidez has hung up the gloves but is seemingly succeeding in outside endeavors. Olivi and Benavidez have even done several interviews with one another over the years along their respective MMA journies.