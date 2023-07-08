“That man literally hit the lottery” - Megan Olivi’s loved-up snaps with ‘lucky guy’ Joseph Benavidez is too much for single MMA fans to handle

Megan Olivi has become an instantly recognizable face despite not being a fighter herself. Her role as UFC correspondent has provided fans with an exclusive glimpse into the lives of the promotion's fighters.

Olivi has established herself as a trusted source of behind-the-scenes access, from providing a glimpse into their pre-fight preparations to presenting countdown moments.

Beyond her professional achievements, Olivi shares a beautiful and enduring relationship with former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez. Their bond has weathered the storms of time, and Olivi has consistently shown unwavering support for her husband throughout their journey. Her steadfast presence serves as a pillar of strength, always visible in the way she stands by Benavidez's side.

The recent affectionate snapshots shared by Olivi and Benavidez have stirred quite the buzz among single MMA fans, proving to be a delightful overload of romance. These images have struck a chord with those longing for love, making them wish for a similar connection of their own.

Check out Megan Olivi's Instagram post below:

Megan Olivi recounts how she helped her husband stay sober

In his college years, Joseph Benavidez faced challenging battles with substance abuse. However, he managed to completely transform his life and has now celebrated 18 years of sobriety, as recently disclosed by Megan Olivi on her Instagram account.

In a playful manner, Olivi posted a video of herself accompanied by edited audio, jokingly alluding to caffeine addiction. Nonetheless, the caption of her post took a more serious tone, as she shared her personal commitment to abstain from any substance of influence:

"I know I’m not the only one… As someone who’s been sober for over a decade to support her sober spouse (18 years for Joey in June!) in no way am I making light of the real terrors and struggles of addiction. This is just a fun bit of Britney audio. But if you feel like you may be struggling, please never wait or feel ashamed to reach out to friends, family or any of the tremendous organizations that exist to help those who need it."

