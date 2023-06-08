"My husband owns the record" - Megan Olivi defending Joseph Benavidez against internet troll wins hearts 

Megan Olivi and former UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez share a beautiful relationship that has stood the test of time. Through thick and thin, Olivi has been a pillar of support for her husband, and the unwavering support was abundantly evident when a troll attempted to provoke Benavidez in the comments section of one of Olivi's Instagram posts.

With the recent sensation of the Vanderpump Rules: Reunion captivating television audiences, Olivi recently shared a video on her social media, engaging in her day-to-day activities, with an added dramatic twist.

During the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, Raquel Leviss reveals the truth about the #Scandoval scandal in a stunning turn of events. Following a fiery March 23 taping, Leviss, who was at the center of the cheating scandal due to her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, disclosed long-held secrets that she and Sandoval had kept from the group and the public. Alex Baskin, the show's executive producer, has hinted that these startling revelations will shake up the show's upcoming season.

Fans of the show have been speculating wildly about the shocking news, with speculations ranging from Leviss being pregnant to whether executive producer Lisa Vanderpump knew about the affair beforehand.

Check out Megan Olivi's post below:

One fan saw it as an opportunity to mock Megan Olivi's husband and retired UFC flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez:

"Meg, you need a striker in your life."

Unfazed by the troll launching a scathing attack on her husband, Megan Olivi delivered a cutting retort that resonated with the internet:

"My husband owns the record for the most KO's in the flyweight division....You know a weight class he helped start, build, and keep alive. So I got a striker and much more in him."

Fans swooped in to show support for Olivi and Benavidez. Her comment has 54 likes at the time of this writing and will likely get more. There were a couple of supportive comments as well.

"Amen! Awesome comeback. I hate these trolls who think they are relevant in any shape or form," wrote @the_truth86_.

Another fan, @tamika__c.b, wrote "Yesssssssss Megan 👑😌💓".

Megan Olivi's husband, Joseph Benavidez currently holds the record for most knockout victories in the UFC flyweight division history (5).

Check out Olivi's response below:

Megan Olivi husband: UFC host recalls filming 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' episode during UFC 199

Megan Olivi recently reflected on her time spent recording an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in 2016, when she was hosting UFC 199.

Titled "Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare," this episode from the twelfth season boasts a captivating storyline. Franks Fluids LLC faces a daunting crisis when Wolf Cola inexplicably becomes the favored beverage of Boko Haram. Dee and Dennis step up with their expertise, while Charlie and Mac devise a clever plan to establish Fight Milk as the official UFC drink.

What adds to the allure of this episode is the appearance of notable UFC personalities. UFC president Dana White, reporter Megan Olivi, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson, and Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone all make entertaining cameos.

Olivi took to Instagram, sharing a nostalgic photo and expressing her gratitude for the opportunity:

"A little throwback to a major moment in 2016. Filming an episode of Always Sunny in Philadelphia at UFC 199! Fight Milk forever! I remember being SO over the moon I was able to participate and beyond nervous because my brother and I loooooove the show (I even had a few lines!) but everyone was so kind and made the experience truly unforgettable. So go watch Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare - Season 12, Episode 4 for lots of laughs and a few familiar faces."

Check out the post below:

