"I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists" - UFC star on six-win streak goes berserk over boxers making more money, earns four-word reply from analyst

A UFC welterweight star has voiced frustration over boxers earning significantly more than MMA fighters.

Ranked No. 6 in the division, Joaquin Buckley took to social media to vent his anger, claiming he could "beat the dog" out of modern boxers and criticizing the sport’s financial disparity.

In a fiery post on X, Buckley called boxing’s current era "weak," stating that many fighters don’t live up to their talk yet receive more attention and bigger paychecks:

"NGL I look at boxing right now and all the boxers and say to myself y the f**k are these dude making more than me. I’d beat the dog out of these pugilists b***hes this era so weak 😤 A lot of these boxing mfs not bout none of the sh*t they be talkin but here we are watching mfs get all the love and attention plus the bag... Tired of this sh*t somebody got to die. I’m not hating I’m just hungry I’ll feel better once I eat"

Check out Joaquin Buckley's post below:

His intense remarks drew a response from combat sports analyst Luke Thomas, who wrote:

"It’s the business model."

Check out Luke Thomas' response below:

Joaquin Buckley weighs in on Belal Muhammad aiming for UFC middleweight title

Joaquin Buckley has cautioned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad against moving up to middleweight, claiming he lacks the tools to beat Dricus du Plessis. Muhammad recently called the UFC 185-pound champ his “easiest path” to becoming a double champion, believing he could wear the South African down with wrestling.

However, Buckley, who previously fought at middleweight before returning to welterweight, sees a major mismatch. He pointed out the difference in power at 185 pounds and dismissed Muhammad’s chances of taking du Plessis down or knocking him out.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'New Mansa' said:

"Belal, I’m just going to warn you right now: You don’t have the tools nor the weapons to beat a person like Dricus. You’re not going to be able to take buddy down. I’m just being honest with you, bro. You’re not going to be able to take buddy down, nor will you be able to knock him out with them pillow hands."

He added:

"He’s going to always have that constant pursuit after you, and if you don’t have things that’s going to hinder him or stop him in his tracks, he’s going to beat you.”

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (12:48):

