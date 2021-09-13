"I'd beat Jake Paul because of that reason" - Henry Cejudo sends a message to Jake 'The Snake' Paul

Despite being considerably smaller than Jake Paul, Henry Cejudo is confident he could beat 'The Problem Child' in a boxing match. The 34-year-old also claimed that Paul would have to "bend the knee" if he wanted to test himself against 'The King of Cringe'.

Cejudo retired from the sport in May last year. After defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, he relinquished both his belts and bid adieu to MMA.

However, he has been teasing a return for a long time now. From MMA fights against the likes of Deivison Figueiredo and Alexander Volkanovski to boxing matches opposite Ryan Garcia and Jake Paul, Cejudo fancies the best of both worlds.

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, Henry Cejudo was reminded about the size difference between himself and Paul, to which he responded:

"Don't underestimate the fun size."

The reporter suggested that Cejudo being significantly shorter than Paul could help him get on the inside and stun the 24-year-old YouTuber with power punches. 'Triple C' agreed with him and claimed that is the reason why he would beat Paul.

Cejudo also revealed his walk-around weight is 160 pounds. He stated he'd be open to the idea of gaining 20 pounds in order to share the boxing ring with Paul.

"I would beat Jake Paul because of that reason. I know I'm short...but I'm 160 and what is he (Jake Paul), 185? I can get up another 20 pounds if I have to. At least another 10... Jake the snake, if you wanna come at me, you will bend the knee to King Triple C. That's all I got to say," said Henry Cejudo.

Catch Henry Cejudo's full interview with Fight Hype below:

Henry Cejudo talks about Jake Paul's performance against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided in an electrifying eight-round boxing match last month. Paul won the fight via a split decision.

According to Henry Cejudo, the fact Paul outpointed Woodley wasn't a surprise because of the difference between MMA and boxing gloves.

"He beat (Tyron) Woodley fair and square. I called that. It's different with the MMA glove, with the width of the glove and the weight of it, it's different. You can't just rely on that right hand. In MMA, you can get that every day, but in boxing, you got to know your combinations," said Henry Cejudo.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley by the numbers. pic.twitter.com/79jXbE1qzm — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard