"I’d bet my house" - Michael 'Venom' Page gives definitive predictions for Israel Adesanya and Belal Muhammad's next UFC fights

Michael 'Venom' Page recently shared his prediction for Israel Adesanya's upcoming fight. Page expressed his confidence in Adesanya's abilities and addressed Belal Muhammad's next UFC matchup.

Page is set to co-headline UFC Saudi Arabia in a middleweight bout against Shara Magomedov. The Fight Night event will take place this weekend at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the fight, the Brit spoke to Poker Scout and gave his take on the main event, a middleweight matchup between Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov. The 37-year-old backed the former champion to come out victorious, saying:

''I’d bet my house on Adesanya coming back, man. I know he’s had a few ups and downs, but he’s just got that mentality, that grind, that push, he wants to get back there...He’s got that motivation, excitement. I’ve spoken to the team and he’s changed a few things around and he’s doing a few more things again. That shows excitement that shows motivation still like he’s trying to still make things work and change things and adjust things. So I’m actually looking forward to seeing what you know, Adesanya turns up either way, he’s gonna win. “ [H/t: Poker scout]

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Page then discussed a potential welterweight title fight as many expect Shavkat Rakhmonov to challenge Muhammad this year. The two were scheduled to face each other at UFC 310 last year, however, a foot injury forced the reigning champion to pull out from the fight.

'MVP' stated that given Rakhmonov's disappointing performance against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310, 'Remember the Name' would prevail over the Kazakh. He said:

“Even before the fight was announced, I was asked about it. And I’ve always said Belal. Definitely made me stick with that decision after watching Shavkat in his last fight. It wasn’t the greatest of performances.''

Michael 'Venom' Page eyes the 170-pound title

Michael 'Venom' Page moves up to middleweight to take on Shara Magomedov in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend.

However, during the UFC Saudi Arabia media day, Page disclosed that he is still interested in becoming the welterweight champion, saying:

''I could perform exceptionally, I’ve just got things I want to get done at welterweight. That’s more just a personal thing. Maybe I come back, maybe there’s another exciting fight for me to have [at 185], so maybe I bounce around, but the goal is the welterweight strap. The focus is going to be there.” [H/t: Cageside Press]

Check out the full video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.